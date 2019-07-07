Reviewing Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78% PC Connection 2.44% 12.51% 8.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.21 -$35.24 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.70 billion 0.34 $64.59 million $2.37 14.71

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Risk and Volatility

Reebonz has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reebonz and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 PC Connection 0 1 1 0 2.50

Reebonz presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.21%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats Reebonz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

