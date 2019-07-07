Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) Price Target to $21.00

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bazaarvoice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bazaarvoice presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.90.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

NASDAQ:BV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Bazaarvoice has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $596.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.