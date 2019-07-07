Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,001.92 ($39.23).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,586.50 ($33.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,540.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.