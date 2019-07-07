Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) & Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Critical Review

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 2.76% 15.19% 5.09% Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rush Enterprises and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kaixin Auto does not pay a dividend. Rush Enterprises pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.51 billion 0.24 $139.06 million $3.85 9.41 Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Kaixin Auto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.