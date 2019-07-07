Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $401.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.80 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $333.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.85). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,301. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $269,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,974,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 523,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

