Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

