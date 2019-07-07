Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $73.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $114,134.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

