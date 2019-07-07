Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061 ($26.93).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,769.50 ($23.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825 ($32,438.26).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.