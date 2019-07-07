SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 138

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SIG to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.75 ($1.85).

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.81 million and a P/E ratio of 41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

