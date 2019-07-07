Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,008. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $93,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after purchasing an additional 910,427 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 821,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386,212 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 595,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,256 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

