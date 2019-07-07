Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sophos Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.58).

SOPH stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Wednesday. Sophos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 76.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sophos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total value of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). Also, insider Kris Hagerman sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total value of £78,044.28 ($101,978.68).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

