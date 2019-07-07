Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

SRNE stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

