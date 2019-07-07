Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCL. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $200,599.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 227.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

