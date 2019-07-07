Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry year to date. Sun Life Financial’s focus on segments with higher growth and return bode well. A solid balance sheet and an effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will fuel earnings, ROE and boost shareholder value as well. It continues to forge ahead with its digital and wealth initiatives in Canada. Its focus on Asia, given the sales momentum in the region; scaling up and integration of U.S. operations and rendering a firm long-term investment performance in asset management businesses also bode well. It targets medium-term EPS growth between 8% and 10%, ROE of 12-14% and a dividend of 40-50%. However, increased expense is a concern. Sun Life’s first-quarter 2019 underlying net income of $539.2 million (C$717 million) declined 11.5% year over year due to lower premiums.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of SLF opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $42.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

