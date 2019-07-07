Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.10 ($91.98).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €83.44 ($97.02) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.11.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

