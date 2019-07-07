Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Financial Survey

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -5.20% -11.02% -6.18% Aurora Mobile -8.29% -24.58% -10.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synacor and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 90.57%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Synacor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synacor and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $143.88 million 0.41 -$7.55 million ($0.13) -11.54 Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 5.63 -$9.63 million N/A N/A

Synacor has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synacor beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

