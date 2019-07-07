Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNT. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Numis Securities upgraded Synthomer to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 484.90 ($6.34).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.33. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

In other news, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

