TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

TGO stock opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$6.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and a PE ratio of -37.56.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.60 million. Analysts expect that TeraGo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

