THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCKGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TCKGY stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

