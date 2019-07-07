Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

