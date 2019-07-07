Turners Automotive Group Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TRA)

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Turners Automotive Group stock opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. Turners Automotive Group has a 1-year low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 74.46, a current ratio of 95.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.21.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Byrnes sold 703,049 shares of Turners Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$1,659,898.69 ($1,177,233.11).

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.