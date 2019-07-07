Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) will post sales of $11.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Two Rivers Bancorp reported sales of $10.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $44.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.20 million to $44.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Rivers Bancorp.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:TRCB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.