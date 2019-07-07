UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €23.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.48 ($24.97).

IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

