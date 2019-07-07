UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.76 ($18.33).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

