United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $1.94. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $102.42. 1,572,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

