United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $19.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.12 billion to $19.89 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $76.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.40 billion to $81.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. 3,546,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

