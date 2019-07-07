US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 130,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.48.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). US Ecology had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in US Ecology by 1,406.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

