USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on USNA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.51. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

