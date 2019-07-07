ValuEngine Lowers Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Primeenergy Resources stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $264.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.45. Primeenergy Resources has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.16%.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

