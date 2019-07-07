Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEIR. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,842.67 ($24.08).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 206.28. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total value of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.