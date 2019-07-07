Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,532 shares of company stock worth $12,859,441. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

