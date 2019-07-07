Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

FULT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other Fulton Financial news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

