Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $9.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.21 billion and the highest is $9.61 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $10.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $37.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.92 billion to $37.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.48 billion to $39.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.34. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.