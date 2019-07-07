Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $31.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.20 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SAP to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.16. 472,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,117. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

