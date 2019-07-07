Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $150.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the lowest is $145.93 million. Teekay Lng Partners reported sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $608.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.02 million to $629.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.72 million, with estimates ranging from $567.01 million to $688.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $149.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.