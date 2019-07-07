Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $440,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,030.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,326. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. 710,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

