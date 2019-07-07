Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post $60.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $54.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $279.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $280.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $321.47 million, with estimates ranging from $306.37 million to $330.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $926,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 564,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 382,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,218. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

