Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 18.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 263,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 111,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

