Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Sell

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

VICI stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4,337.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.