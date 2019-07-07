Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE NTB opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.80. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.29 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 367,663 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 845,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 484,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 597,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 563,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.