Zacks Investment Research Lowers KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

