Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXRX. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.84. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

