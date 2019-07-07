Zacks Investment Research Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million.

In other news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $63,856.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115,510 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 72.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 474,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,142 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

