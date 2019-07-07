Zacks Investment Research Lowers Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, Director Ronald A. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares during the period. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.