Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GORO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of GORO opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Kimberly C. Perry bought 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 330.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 342,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 165,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

