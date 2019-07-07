Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Gradually Accumulate at Wellington Shields

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wellington Shields from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZBRA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

ZBRA opened at $217.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total value of $766,152.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

