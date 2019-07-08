-$0.37 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,723. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 1.95.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

