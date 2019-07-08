$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $986,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $362,378.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,567 shares of company stock worth $2,586,736. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.66. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,242. Brady has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

