$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Franklin Financial Network reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Financial Network.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,910. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $421.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.