$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $426,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,428,975.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $6,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $9,385,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 1,131,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

